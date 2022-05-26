AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.78

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.79.

AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.74).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

