Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.89 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BABA traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 986,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

