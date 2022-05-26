Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.89 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA traded up $11.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258,752. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

