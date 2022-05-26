AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AWF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 241,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
