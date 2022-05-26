AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

