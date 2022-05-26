AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.58.
In other news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
