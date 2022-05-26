Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson to $2,650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $36.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,152.25. 61,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,506.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,693.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.