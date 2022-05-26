AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $25.14 on Thursday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

