ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Upgraded to Buy by ABN Amro

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ABN Amro to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $14.38 target price on the stock. ABN Amro’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. ALS has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.