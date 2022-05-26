Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.56 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €24.52 ($26.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($39.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.80 and a 200 day moving average of €26.50.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

