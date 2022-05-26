Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

