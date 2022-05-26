Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CYTO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.