Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MO opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.