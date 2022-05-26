Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $109,006.80 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMAL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,065. The firm has a market cap of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

