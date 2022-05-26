Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Ambarella stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

