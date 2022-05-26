Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.