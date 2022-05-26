Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Ameren stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

