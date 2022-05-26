American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

