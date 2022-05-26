American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

