American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Noble Gas (IFNY)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.