American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Insider Bryan K. Switzer Sells 2,645 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AWR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. 1,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $31,828,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $8,374,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

