American Superconductor (AMSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,072. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.