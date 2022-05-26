American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $886.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.98. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.