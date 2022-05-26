AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

ABC opened at $154.27 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

