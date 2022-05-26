Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 272.8% in May

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.84. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.52 and a 12-month high of 1.37.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

