Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 272.8% in May

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 272.8% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.84. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.52 and a 12-month high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
