Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $77.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.10 million to $365.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.98 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,759,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

