AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

