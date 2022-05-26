Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 957,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,868,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,412,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.