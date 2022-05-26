Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
