Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,046. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

