Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 18,338 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. 5,342,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

