Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $207.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $207.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.16. 78,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

