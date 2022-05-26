Analog Devices (ADI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):
- 5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $207.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $207.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.16. 78,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
