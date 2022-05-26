Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

