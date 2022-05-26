Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

