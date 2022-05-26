Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $5.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $15.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of DFS traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.98. 6,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

