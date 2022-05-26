Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.57. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of EME opened at $104.46 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 96,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

