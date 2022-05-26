Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Employers reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Employers has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

