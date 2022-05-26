Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.