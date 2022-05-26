Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

FOX stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

