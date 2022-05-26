Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.16. Gray Television posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 9,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,939. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

