Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.75. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIN traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 4,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $503.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.