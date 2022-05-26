Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will post sales of $570.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.50 million and the highest is $571.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $181.26 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

