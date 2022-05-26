Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.62. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. 363,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

