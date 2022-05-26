Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.84 billion and the lowest is $28.20 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $29.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $125.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.66 billion to $129.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.63 billion to $156.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $183.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.