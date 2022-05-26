Analysts Anticipate Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.60). Rallybio reported earnings of ($2.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

