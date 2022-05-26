Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.79. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 1,698,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

