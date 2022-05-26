Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 417,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

