Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to announce $11.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.82 million and the highest is $11.27 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.33 million to $46.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $43.67 million to $63.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

