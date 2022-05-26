Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Beyond Air also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,759. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.40. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

