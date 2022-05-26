Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.07. Brinker International reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,345 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.