Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 5,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $27.92.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

